Wrapped Everscale Price Tops $0.0586 on Major Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $101.57 million and approximately $326,373.44 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for about $0.0586 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,074,286,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,734,446,638 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,074,239,054 with 1,734,399,673 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05773118 USD and is up 3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $105,032.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

