Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Market Capitalization Tops $6.42 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and approximately $1.95 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00399033 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,607.26 or 0.28009162 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00573939 BTC.

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06335047 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,137,258.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

