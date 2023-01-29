XRUN Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $305.83 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, XRUN has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One XRUN token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001326 BTC on popular exchanges. XRUN has a market capitalization of $305.83 million and approximately $133,699.61 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XRUN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00401572 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,724.22 or 0.28187394 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00569430 BTC.

About XRUN

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XRUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.