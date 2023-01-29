xSUSHI Price Tops $1.78 (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. xSUSHI has a total market cap of $84.18 million and $9,131.88 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xSUSHI token can now be bought for $1.78 or 0.00007579 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About xSUSHI

xSUSHI’s genesis date was September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.Medium”

