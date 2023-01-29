XYO Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 29th. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $85.03 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00051214 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029500 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00018102 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00215604 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002775 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00642153 USD and is up 4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,201,110.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

