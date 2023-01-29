XYO (XYO) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

XYO (XYO) traded up 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $87.02 million and $3.43 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XYO has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00050310 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00018085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00217541 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00642153 USD and is up 4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,201,110.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.