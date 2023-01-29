Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,900 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the December 31st total of 703,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.4 days.

Yellow Cake Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS YLLXF opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. Yellow Cake has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Yellow Cake from GBX 600 ($7.43) to GBX 543 ($6.72) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates; and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

