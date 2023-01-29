YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on YETI in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $69.90.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. YETI had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that YETI will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 1,304.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of YETI by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

