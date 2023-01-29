YUSD Stablecoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $218.56 Million (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $218.56 million and $215,703.08 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.82 or 0.00402165 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,655.58 or 0.28229044 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00575008 BTC.

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.99996734 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $321,780.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

