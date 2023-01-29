Zcash Reaches Market Cap of $755.15 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Zcash has a market cap of $755.15 million and approximately $55.13 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $46.50 or 0.00200436 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00074540 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00045771 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,240,131 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

