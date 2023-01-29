ZClassic Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0499 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $463,465.32 and $1.50 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00201655 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00074071 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00045391 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

