Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,381 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.33% of Ziff Davis worth $10,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $423,655,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $143,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $142,930,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $90,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

ZD stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.29.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $341.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $188,410.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.