Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the December 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZT. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,936,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,289,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 414,426 shares during the period. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ZT opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.47.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Company Profile

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on targeting companies that serve segments in the clean energy ecosystem, including renewable power generation, energy storage, the distributed electrical grid, zero-emission transportation, zero/low-carbon industrial applications, and renewable financing.

