1peco (1PECO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $40.24 Million

1peco (1PECO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One 1peco token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001180 BTC on exchanges. 1peco has a market capitalization of $40.24 million and $1,378.02 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1peco has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1peco Token Profile

1peco’s genesis date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars.

