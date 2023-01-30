30,000 Shares in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Purchased by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000. Core & Main makes up approximately 0.9% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Core & Main by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 52,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 68.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 54,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Core & Main from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Core & Main from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.11.

Shares of CNM stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.55. 152,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,170. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

