31,455 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 0.9% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 603,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,305,000 after buying an additional 61,405 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 161,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.69. The company had a trading volume of 824,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,691. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $105.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.241 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

