3,416 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Bought by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.34. 65,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,296. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $101.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.80.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

