3i Group (LON:III) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($25.07) to GBX 2,275 ($28.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 3i Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,366.33 ($16.92).

Shares of III opened at GBX 1,580 ($19.56) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £15.38 billion and a PE ratio of 427.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,368.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,250.52. 3i Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,042 ($12.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,610.50 ($19.94).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

