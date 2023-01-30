3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) PT Raised to GBX 2,075

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,875 ($23.21) to GBX 2,075 ($25.69) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($25.07) to GBX 2,275 ($28.17) in a research note on Friday.

3i Group Price Performance

Shares of TGOPY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 98,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,994. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Articles

