3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 55.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.17. 318,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.89. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $169.25.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

