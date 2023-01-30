51,187 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $412,663,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Mosaic by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,045,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,551,000 after buying an additional 412,104 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Mosaic by 14.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,062,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,853,000 after buying an additional 522,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,862,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,353,000 after buying an additional 68,120 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.
Mosaic Trading Down 1.0 %
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mosaic Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.
About Mosaic
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
