54,102 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Acquired by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $917,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.33. 2,665,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,439,061. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $128.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.59.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

