7,852 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in AbbVie by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,162,000 after purchasing an additional 476,257 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,504,000 after buying an additional 938,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after buying an additional 176,026 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in AbbVie by 22.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,377,000 after buying an additional 1,198,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,709,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,450,000 after buying an additional 294,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.56.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $145.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.13. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.05 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.