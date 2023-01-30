9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,700 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 380,400 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 9 Meters Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 7,611.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 860,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 849,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,561,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 1,058,780 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 394,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 104,190 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,662,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,900 shares during the last quarter.

9 Meters Biopharma Stock Performance

9 Meters Biopharma stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $26.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

9 Meters Biopharma ( NASDAQ:NMTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NMTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

