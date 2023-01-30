AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Altman Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Altman Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.0% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,429,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,860,000 after acquiring an additional 218,863 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 743,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,779,000 after acquiring an additional 60,065 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.41. 1,617,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,851,802. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.13. The company has a market capitalization of $258.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.05 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

