Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) was down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $14.92. Approximately 139,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 603,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Abcam in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Abcam alerts:

Abcam Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abcam

About Abcam

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abcam by 48.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abcam by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after buying an additional 76,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Abcam by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abcam by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,948,000 after buying an additional 311,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Abcam by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.