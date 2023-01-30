Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) was down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $14.92. Approximately 139,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 603,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Abcam in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47.
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abcam (ABCM)
