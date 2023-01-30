ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $19.10 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $19.10 million and $15,210.80 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 14% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00047190 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030433 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00019043 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00214911 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002860 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00019047 USD and is up 2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $18,106.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.