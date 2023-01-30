Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 343 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 58.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Linde by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock opened at $323.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.17 and a 200-day moving average of $305.23. The company has a market capitalization of $159.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $347.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC reduced their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.69.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading

