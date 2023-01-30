Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Invests $118,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,875 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2,245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,479,000 after purchasing an additional 309,246 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 399,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,319,000 after buying an additional 265,486 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,360,000 after buying an additional 257,251 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 66.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,994,000 after buying an additional 214,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.09.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $319.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.01 and its 200-day moving average is $284.21.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

