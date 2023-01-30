Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Invests $56,000 in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TPG by 335.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,086 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in TPG by 4,324.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TPG during the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $31.50 target price on TPG in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TPG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of TPG opened at $32.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66. TPG Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $282.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.82 million. Analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,300.16%.

TPG Profile

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.