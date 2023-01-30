Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Makes New $159,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE MPC opened at $131.76 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $70.33 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

