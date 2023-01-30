Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Makes New $79,000 Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNP. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,223.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.86.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Articles

