Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Purchases 224 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1,018.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in Adobe by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 858 shares of the software company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,158 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $365.90 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $540.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $339.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.40. The company has a market cap of $167.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.81.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

