Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Purchases 228,549 Shares of UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:UPAR)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:UPAR – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,549 shares during the quarter. UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF makes up about 9.5% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC owned 37.16% of UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF worth $15,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 516,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 370,285 shares during the last quarter.

UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA UPAR opened at $14.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $19.63.

