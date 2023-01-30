Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Takes $126,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $201.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

