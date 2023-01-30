Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PXD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.39.

Shares of PXD opened at $231.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.48 and a 200 day moving average of $236.68. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $200.09 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 30.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

