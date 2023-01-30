Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Raymond James

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AFL. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $73.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average of $64.60.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

