African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 495,571 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 293,193 shares.The stock last traded at $10.15 and had previously closed at $10.14.

African Gold Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Institutional Trading of African Gold Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About African Gold Acquisition

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

