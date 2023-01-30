Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Increased by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 2.3% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.5 %

APD traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $315.62. 215,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.19 and a 200 day moving average of $272.67. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

