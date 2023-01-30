Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of AKRO opened at $49.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of -0.91. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $54.88. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.19). Research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $252,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,472.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $252,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $434,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,734,215 shares of company stock worth $75,904,877 in the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,864,000 after purchasing an additional 254,236 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after acquiring an additional 453,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,232,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,679,000 after acquiring an additional 355,712 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,882,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 329,708 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 770,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Articles

