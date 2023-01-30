Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALRS. Hovde Group lowered Alerus Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alerus Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial Price Performance

Alerus Financial stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.92. 13,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,722. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.08. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $398.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerus Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 180,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 42,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.