Algorand (ALGO) Trading 4.3% Lower This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.73 billion and $86.15 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00088699 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00056853 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00024914 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001897 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,421,611,486 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,413,326 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.