Algorand Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $81.30 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00088084 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00057280 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010339 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00025595 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000940 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004199 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001930 BTC.
About Algorand
Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,421,611,660 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,413,501 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
