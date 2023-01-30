Algorand Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $81.30 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00088084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00057280 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010339 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00025595 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001930 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,421,611,660 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,413,501 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.