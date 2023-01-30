Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down to $118.38

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $118.38, but opened at $111.69. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $112.00, with a volume of 7,474,347 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.
Alibaba Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.62 billion, a PE ratio of 295.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
