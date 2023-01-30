Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down to $118.38

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $118.38, but opened at $111.69. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $112.00, with a volume of 7,474,347 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.62 billion, a PE ratio of 295.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

