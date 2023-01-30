Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 31.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,707. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $27.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.53%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 33,635 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 307,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 208,000 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

