Alliance Resource Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,989 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 72% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,738 put options.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Alliance Resource Partners stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,062,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $27.63.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 19.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.28%. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARLP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth $204,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 107,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

