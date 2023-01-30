Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €230.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($250.00) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €304.00 ($330.43) price objective on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($271.74) price objective on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €248.00 ($269.57) price objective on Allianz in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($282.61) price objective on Allianz in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €233.00 ($253.26) price target on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
Allianz Price Performance
Shares of ALV stock opened at €221.65 ($240.92) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €207.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €186.84. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($181.85) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($224.78).
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
