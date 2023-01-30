Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Gap Down to $165.07

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $165.07, but opened at $158.54. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $160.98, with a volume of 39,692 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.47 and a 200-day moving average of $151.46.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($2.58). The company had revenue of $869.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 142.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 80.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $5.418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 14%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 34.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.