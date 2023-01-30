Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GOOG. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.90.
Alphabet Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $100.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.66 and a 200-day moving average of $101.60. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 10,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 169,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,041,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOG)
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.