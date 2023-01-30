Altman Advisors Inc. Buys 138 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 61,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,509,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 11,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Aquamarine Zurich AG bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $18,695,000. Finally, Stewart Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 43,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,440,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $372.88. 932,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,997. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $358.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $357.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.57.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 360,755 shares of company stock valued at $115,472,791. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

